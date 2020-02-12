Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ (ASM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of ASM opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

