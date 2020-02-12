Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $29.28 on Tuesday.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

