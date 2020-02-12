Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

