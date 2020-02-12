Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,417,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 275,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 144,031 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 168,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 115,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 93,239 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

