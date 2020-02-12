International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCO opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. International Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.76.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avaya’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
Avaya’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
AutoNation PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cfra
AutoNation PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cfra
UMICORE GRP/ADR Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
UMICORE GRP/ADR Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Apple Hospitality REIT Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Apple Hospitality REIT Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Radiant Logistics Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen
Radiant Logistics Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen
Alamos Gold Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Alamos Gold Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report