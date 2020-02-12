AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “
AEGON stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. AEGON has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.43.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
