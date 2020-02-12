AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEGON stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. AEGON has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 95,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

