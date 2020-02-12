PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

