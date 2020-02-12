Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.98.
About Optex Systems Hldg InCorp
