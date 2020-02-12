MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

About MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

Avaya's "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
AutoNation PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cfra
UMICORE GRP/ADR Downgraded to "Neutral" at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Apple Hospitality REIT Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Sell"
Radiant Logistics Receives "Buy" Rating from Cowen
Alamos Gold Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
