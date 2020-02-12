TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of TKYMY stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

