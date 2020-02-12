Analysts Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). ORBCOMM reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $456,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.