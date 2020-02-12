Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $56.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

