Zacks: Analysts Expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.58). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anterix in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Anterix by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,770 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.