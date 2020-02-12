Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.57). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,103,429. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 154,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

