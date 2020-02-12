Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.57). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,103,429. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 154,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avaya’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
Avaya’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
AutoNation PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cfra
AutoNation PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cfra
UMICORE GRP/ADR Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
UMICORE GRP/ADR Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Apple Hospitality REIT Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Apple Hospitality REIT Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Radiant Logistics Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen
Radiant Logistics Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen
Alamos Gold Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Alamos Gold Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report