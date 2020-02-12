Analysts Expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Monro also reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Monro has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.