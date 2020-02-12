Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Royal Dutch Shell reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Dutch Shell.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Santander upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

