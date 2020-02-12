W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

