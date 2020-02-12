Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hackett Group.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Shares of HCKT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $471.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.