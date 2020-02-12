Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $471.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

