Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cinemark.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Cinemark has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

