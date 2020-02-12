Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of KIN opened at $9.22 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $365.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 425,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

