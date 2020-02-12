Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.05.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $932.19 million, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,992.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,628 shares of company stock worth $1,161,737. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 587,627 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 64,374 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

