Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Insiders have sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock worth $84,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $298,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accuray by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $2,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.