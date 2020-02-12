Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Camden National has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Camden National alerts:

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. Camden National has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $718.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Camden National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Camden National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Camden National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Camden National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 103,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Camden National by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.