Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) PT Raised to GBX 980 at Berenberg Bank

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,062.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,011.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.11 million and a PE ratio of 28.32.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 164,600 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.81), for a total transaction of £1,728,300 ($2,273,480.66).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

