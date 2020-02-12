Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

CHRS stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 852,589 shares of company stock worth $15,386,827 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,634,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 61.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Accuray Downgraded by BidaskClub
Accuray Downgraded by BidaskClub
Camden National Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Camden National Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Hilton Food Group PT Raised to GBX 980 at Berenberg Bank
Hilton Food Group PT Raised to GBX 980 at Berenberg Bank
Coherus Biosciences Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Coherus Biosciences Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub
America’s Car-Mart Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub
America’s Car-Mart Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report