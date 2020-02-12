Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

CHRS stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 852,589 shares of company stock worth $15,386,827 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,634,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 61.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

