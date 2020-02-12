America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.31.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

