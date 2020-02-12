Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.27.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

