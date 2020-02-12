Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Crocs stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. Crocs has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

