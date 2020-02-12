Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC raised Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 494 ($6.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 582.63 ($7.66).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 577.20 ($7.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 444.50 ($5.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 581.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 548.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.88.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

