ASOS (LON:ASC) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASOS to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,478.33 ($45.76).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,564 ($46.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,268.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,907.17. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

