eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rowe initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.71.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. eGain’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in eGain by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 1,543.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 281,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,097 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 48.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Analyst Recommendations for eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

