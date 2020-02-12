UBS Group Upgrades Anglo American (LON:AAL) to “Neutral”

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,228.13 ($29.31).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,970.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,951.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion and a PE ratio of 243.02. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

