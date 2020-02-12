XP Power (LON:XPP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPP. Citigroup cut XP Power to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on XP Power from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get XP Power alerts:

XPP opened at GBX 3,210 ($42.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,371.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,731.51. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,820 ($50.25). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.53 million and a P/E ratio of 24.17.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.