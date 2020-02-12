QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 367

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QQ. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 289 ($3.80) to GBX 302 ($3.97) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 341.29 ($4.49).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 382.40 ($5.03) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 376.20 ($4.95). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 363.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 322.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

