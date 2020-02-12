SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,550 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,446.50 ($19.03).

Get SSE alerts:

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,644.50 ($21.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,492.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,301.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,522.50 ($20.03).

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith acquired 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.