BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 1,860 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,795.36 ($23.62).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,696.40 ($22.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,763.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,752.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

