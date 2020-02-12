Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 43,500 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,752 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,715,000 after buying an additional 767,600 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after buying an additional 743,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 226,230 shares during the period.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NG opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 60,916 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $406,309.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,302.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,444 shares of company stock worth $2,942,582.

Several research firms have commented on NG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.