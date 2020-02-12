Boston Partners Buys 13,616,097 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 153.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,616,097 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Partners owned 3.01% of Corteva worth $665,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 149,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Corteva stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

