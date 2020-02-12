Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,602 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in FOX were worth $732,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $494,102,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $78,607,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $49,574,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $41,569,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

