American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,257,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525,299 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 1.87% of American International Group worth $834,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

