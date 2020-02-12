Boston Partners Decreases Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Boston Partners cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,863,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 524,244 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $878,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

