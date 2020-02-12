Boston Partners Has $968.79 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,541,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,264,811 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $968,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

