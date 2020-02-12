Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809,993 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.5% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 0.48% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $1,097,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

