Boston Partners Buys 24,549 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,227,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.3% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,769,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

