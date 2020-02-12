Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $82.45 and a 12 month high of $94.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16.

