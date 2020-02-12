Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $214,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 327,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,472,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $239,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 201.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $192.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $813,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,252 shares of company stock valued at $78,535,262 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.91.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.