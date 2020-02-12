Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 400 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,164 shares of company stock worth $4,920,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

NYSE:YUM opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

