Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

