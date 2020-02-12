Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNKN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

