Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

